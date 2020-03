BRIEF-Fitch Says Coronavirus Weakens Emerging EMEA Finance & Leasing Outlook

March 6 (Reuters) - Fitch ratings:

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS WEAKENS EMERGING EMEA FINANCE & LEASING OUTLOOK

* FITCH SAYS APART FROM FINANCE AND LEASING COMPANIES, OTHER NON-BANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS IN EMEA ARE LIKELY TO BE AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* FITCH SAYS FACTORING COMPANIES IN EMEA WITH LARGE CROSS-BORDER OPERATIONS ARE LIKELY TO BE AMONG MOST AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* FITCH SAYS CONSUMER FINANCE IN EMEA COULD SUFFER DUE TO A RISE IN UNEMPLOYMENT IF ECONOMY SLOWS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS