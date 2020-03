BRIEF-Fitch Says Coronavirus Will Challenge Underlying Assets In APAC SF Transactions

March 12 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings

* SAYS CORONAVIRUS WILL CHALLENGE UNDERLYING ASSETS IN APAC SF TRANSACTIONS

* DO NOT BELIEVE DISRUPTION FROM COVID-19 WILL CREATE NEGATIVE RATING RISK IN ANY APAC STRUCTURED-FINANCE SECTORS

* CORONAVIRUS & ASSOCIATED MEASURES TAKEN ACROSS APAC TO CONTAIN IT ARE LIKELY TO MATERIALLY DAMAGE ECONOMIC ACTIVITY IN REGION

* ANTICIPATES THAT SELF-EMPLOYED & SME BORROWERS OR EMPLOYEES OF SME’S LIKELY TO BE MOST VULNERABLE CATEGORY OF BORROWERS IN SECURITISED PORTFOLIOS Source text for Eikon: