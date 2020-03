BRIEF-Fitch Says Coronavirus Will Drive U.S. Homebuilder Margins Down As Demand Slows

March 18 (Reuters) - FITCH:

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS WILL DRIVE U.S. HOMEBUILDER MARGINS DOWN AS DEMAND SLOWS

* FITCH SAYS EXPECT INVESTMENT-GRADE U.S. HOMEBUILDERS TO SLOW OR STOP LAND ACQUISITION ACTIVITY, ESPECIALLY UNDEVELOPED LAND, IN NEAR TERM

* FITCH SAYS HOMEBUYER TRAFFIC, AND CONSEQUENTLY ORDERS, IN U.S. ARE EXPECTED TO BE WEAK, AT LEAST IN SHORT TO MEDIUM TERM

* FITCH SAYS LOWER CONSUMER CONFIDENCE, MORE WIDESPREAD & PROLONGED LOCKDOWN IN US TO SLOW SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS, COULD DAMPEN SPRING SELLING SEASON

* FITCH SAYS PROACTIVE SELF-QUARANTINE MEASURES BY CONSUMERS IN U.S., & RELUCTANCE BY POTENTIAL SELLERS TO SHOW HOMES COULD DAMPEN SPRING SELLING SEASON