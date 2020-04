April 20 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings:

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS WILL TEST PERU’S STRONG FISCAL POLICY CREDENTIALS

* FITCH - PERU’S RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS TO RAISE GOVERNMENT DEBT WHILE WAIVER OF ITS FISCAL POLICY RULE, DEBT CEILING TO TEST PERU’S FISCAL POLICY CREDENTIALS

* FITCH, SAYS PERU’S MEDIUM-TERM ECONOMIC PROSPECTS ARE UNCERTAIN GIVEN SCALE OF SHOCK FROM CORONAVIRUS, ITS LIKELY EFFECT ON INVESTMENT, UNEMPLOYMENT RATES Source text for Eikon: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)