March 18 (Reuters) - Fitch :

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS WILL WORSEN SLOWING CANADIAN BANK LOAN GROWTH

* FITCH SAYS SEE POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT ADJUSTMENTS IN ECONOMIC, PERFORMANCE OUTLOOKS OF CANADIAN BANKS DEPENDING ON SEVERITY, DURATION OF OUTBREAK

* FITCH SAYS SEVERITY AND LENGTH OF ECONOMIC FALLOUT FROM GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS WILL BE KEY DETERMINANTS IN HOW CANADIAN BANKS PERFORM OVER COMING YEAR