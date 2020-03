March 26 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS WORSENS INDIAN BANKS’ ALREADY WEAK OPERATING CONDITIONS

* FITCH ON INDIAN BANKS SAYS OUTLOOK ON OPERATING ENVIRONMENT IS ‘NEGATIVE’ DUE TO UNCERTAINTY SURROUNDING SEVERITY AND DURATION OF PANDEMIC

* FITCH SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT INDIAN BANKS' ISSUER DEFAULT RATINGS TO FACE DOWNWARD RATING PRESSURE IN NEAR TERM