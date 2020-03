BRIEF-Fitch Says Covid-19 Impact Still Limited For Rated Italian Utilities

March 11 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS COVID-19 IMPACT STILL LIMITED FOR RATED ITALIAN UTILITIES

* FITCH SAYS COVID-19 OUTBREAK IN ITALY SHOULD NOT HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON RATED ITALIAN UTILITIES’ RATINGS IN SHORT-TERM

* FITCH SAYS IT VIEWS ITALIAN REGULATED NETWORKS AS FAIRLY INSULATED FROM DECREASING DEMAND IN 2020

* FITCH SAYS EXPECT HIT ON ELECTRICITY DEMAND IN ITALY TO BE SEVERE IN 1H20, DUE TO MEASURES TAKEN TO CONTAIN SPREAD OF COVID-19 BY GOVERNMENT

* FITCH - ITALY'S REGULATED NETWORKS' GENERATION, SUPPLY ACTIVITY COULD SUFFER FROM WEAK ELECTRICITY DEMAND, LOW COMMODITIES PRICES IN 2020