BRIEF-Fitch Says Cuts Oil, Gas Price Assumptions On Coronavirus, Price War

March 19 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS CUTS OIL, GAS PRICE ASSUMPTIONS ON CORONAVIRUS, PRICE WAR

* FITCH SAYS ESTIMATES CRUDE OIL MARKET WILL BE MASSIVELY OVERSUPPLIED IN 2020

* FITCH, ON OIL AND GAS PRICE, SAYS ASSUME MARKET WILL GRADUALLY REBALANCE IN NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS

* FITCH SAYS SAUDI ARABIA’S ACTIONS COULD KEEP BRENT PRICE BELOW USD40/BBL FOR REST OF THIS YEAR

* FITCH SAYS GAS PRICES WILL REMAIN LOW IN NEXT TWO YEARS PARTLY DUE TO WEAK DEMAND FOR LNG IN CHINA, HIGH VOLUMES OF GAS IN EUROPEAN STORAGE

* FITCH SAYS CUT ITS SHORT- AND MEDIUM-TERM OIL AND NATURAL GAS PRICE ASSUMPTIONS IN EXPECTATION OF VERY LARGE MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: