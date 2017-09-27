FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fitch says cyber insurance an emerging business line that presents unique risks for insurers​
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 27, 2017 / 1:32 PM / 23 days ago

BRIEF-Fitch says cyber insurance an emerging business line that presents unique risks for insurers​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Fitch : ‍

* Fitch says cyber insurance been profitable business line for early market entrants, with global premium volume set to increase six- to eightfold within decade

* Fitch says expect cyber insurance business to be ratings neutral for most highly rated insurers with sound underwriting

* Fitch on cyber insurance says developing cyber regulation in Europe and elsewhere is likely to spark demand for coverage

* ‍Fitch on cyber insurance says more active cyber regulation in U.S. is a prime factor behind an estimated 90% of global cyber premium originating there​

* ‍Fitch says cyber insurance is an emerging business line that presents unique, new risks for insurers​

* ‍Fitch on cyber insurance says nature of cyber risk, wide variety of potential cyber events add to challenges in quantifying risk aggregations, loss potential​

* ‍Fitch says benefits of geographical diversification for insurer’s credit profile not necessarily as strong for cyber exposure relative to other insurance lines​​ Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.