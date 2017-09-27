BRIEF-Fitch says cyber insurance an emerging business line that presents unique risks for insurers​

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Fitch : ‍

* Fitch says cyber insurance been profitable business line for early market entrants, with global premium volume set to increase six- to eightfold within decade

* Fitch says expect cyber insurance business to be ratings neutral for most highly rated insurers with sound underwriting

* Fitch on cyber insurance says developing cyber regulation in Europe and elsewhere is likely to spark demand for coverage

* ‍Fitch on cyber insurance says more active cyber regulation in U.S. is a prime factor behind an estimated 90% of global cyber premium originating there​

* ‍Fitch says cyber insurance is an emerging business line that presents unique, new risks for insurers​

* ‍Fitch on cyber insurance says nature of cyber risk, wide variety of potential cyber events add to challenges in quantifying risk aggregations, loss potential​

* ‍Fitch says benefits of geographical diversification for insurer's credit profile not necessarily as strong for cyber exposure relative to other insurance lines​​