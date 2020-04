April 12 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings:

* FITCH SAYS DOWNGRADES GE AND GE CAPITAL TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE

* DOWNGRADE OF GE’S RATINGS REFLECTS EXPECTATION THAT IMPROVEMENTS IN CO’S CREDIT PROFILE TO BE CONSTRAINED BY ECONOMIC IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS

* GE'S FREE CASH FLOW LIKELY TO WEAKEN MATERIALLY IN 2020, LEVERAGE TO REMAIN ELEVATED COMPARED TO PEERS DESPITE DEBT REDUCTION