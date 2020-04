BRIEF-Fitch Says Downgrades Guatemala To 'BB-'; Outlook Stable

April 3 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS DOWNGRADES GUATEMALA TO ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE

* FITCH SAYS DOWNGRADE OF GUATEMALA’S IDRS REFLECTS DIMINISHING FISCAL FLEXIBILITY AND DOWNWARD REVISION TO GROWTH PROSPECTS RELATED TO GLOBAL PANDEMIC

* FITCH SAYS GUATEMALA’S CONTINUED FAILURE TO ENACT REFORMS IN TAX ADMINISTRATION AND PASS NEW TAX MEASURES WILL LEAD TO FURTHER EROSION OF REVENUES

* FITCH SAYS DOWNGRADED GUATEMALA’S LONG-TERM FOREIGN-CURRENCY ISSUER DEFAULT RATING TO ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’ & REVISED RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE

* FITCH SAYS LOW TAX COLLECTION, COUPLED WITH HIGH BUDGET RIGIDITY, LIMITS GUATEMALA GOVERNMENT’S CAPACITY TO ADDRESS LARGE INFRASTRUCTURE AND SOCIAL NEEDS

* FITCH SAYS GUATEMALA GOVERNMENT’S CAPACITY TO ADDRESS LARGE INFRASTRUCTURE & SOCIAL NEEDS WILL BE FURTHER STRETCHED BY COVID19 & CONSEQUENT SHOCK TO ECONOMY

* FITCH SAYS SIGNIFICANT UNEMPLOYMENT RISE IN U.S. COULD DISRUPT REMITTANCES FLOW & AFFECT GUATEMALA’S PRIVATE CONSUMPTION, EXCHANGE RATE VOLATILITY

* FITCH SAYS SIGNIFICANT UNEMPLOYMENT RISE IN U.S. COULD DISRUPT REMITTANCES FLOW & AFFECT GUATEMALA’S CURRENT ACCOUNT BALANCE

* FITCH SAYS GUATEMALA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION’S OUTCOME HAS RESULTED IN A MARKED IMPROVEMENT IN BUSINESS CONFIDENCE

* FITCH SAYS CORRUPTION SCANDALS AND WEAK JUDICIAL INSTITUTIONS UNDERPIN GUATEMALA’S WEAK GOVERNANCE INDICATORS

* FITCH SAYS GUATEMALA’S RATINGS ARE SUPPORTED BY TRACK RECORD OF PRUDENT MONETARY & FISCAL POLICIES, MACROECONOMIC STABILITY, LOW PUBLIC DEBT TO GDP

* FITCH SAYS GUATEMALA’S RATINGS ARE SUPPORTED BY TRACK RECORD OF SOUND EXTERNAL LIQUIDITY Source text for Eikon: