March 26 (Reuters) - Fitch

* FITCH SAYS ECONOMIC IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC WILL PUT PRESSURE ON FRENCH LOCAL AND REGIONAL GOVERNMENTS’ FINANCES & COULD LEAD TO DOWNGRADES

* FITCH SAYS EXPECTS MOST COUNTER-CYCLICAL MEASURES WILL BE TAKEN AT FRANCE’S CENTRAL GOVERNMENT LEVEL TO PARTLY MITIGATE ADVERSE IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS

* FITCH SAYS MOST FRENCH LRGS WILL HAVE FLEXIBILITY TO POSTPONE PART OF THEIR INVESTMENTS IN COMING YEARS