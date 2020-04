April 9 (Reuters) -

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS LOWERS POLISH MUNICIPALITIES’ RATING HEADROOM

* FITCH SAYS ECONOMIC IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS TO REDUCE RATING HEADROOM FOR FINANCES OF POLISH MUNICIPALITIES BUT MAY NOT NECESSARILY LEAD TO DOWNGRADES

* FITCH SAYS EXPECTS POLISH CENTRAL GOVERNMENT TO TAKE MOST COUNTER-CYCLICAL MEASURES TO MITIGATE ADVERSE IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON NATIONAL ECONOMY Source text for Eikon: