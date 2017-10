Oct 11 (Reuters) - Fitch on Latam:

* economic recovery takes hold in Latin America​

* Fitch on latam says ‍most countries in region are growing below trend​

* Fitch on latam says ‍negative spill-overs from corruption cases in several countries and heavy election calendar in 2017-2018 could detract from reforms​ Source bit.ly/2g1k3N1