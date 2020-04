April 16 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS ELECTRIC VEHICLES SALES GROWTH IN EUROPE IS AT RISK FROM PRODUCTION DISRUPTIONS, UNCERTAIN DEMAND DYNAMICS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* FITCH SAYS REGULATORY RESPONSES WILL BE KEY IN ASSESSING CREDIT IMPLICATIONS FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES SALES IN EUROPE

* FITCH SAYS LIKELY STATE OF AUTOMOTIVE DEMAND DYNAMICS IN EUROPE ONCE SITUATION NORMALISES IS UNCLEAR

* FITCH SAYS RECENT DROP IN OIL PRICES IS ANOTHER HURDLE FOR EV ADOPTION