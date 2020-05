May 19 (Reuters) - FITCH:

* FITCH SAYS ESCALATING U.S.-CHINA TENSION AND CORONAVIRUS-DRIVEN PRODUCTION CHALLENGES WILL FORCE U.S. TECHNOLOGY SUPPLY CHAINS TO EVOLVE OVER TIME

* FITCH SAYS IT VIEWS U.S.-TSMC ALLIANCE AS A FIRST STEP IN BUILDING A MORE AUTONOMOUS U.S. TECHNOLOGY SUPPLY CHAIN

* FITCH SAYS PRODUCING MORE UPSTREAM COMPONENTS WILL PROVIDE U.S. GREATER INFLUENCE OVER SEMICONDUCTOR SUPPLY WHEN THERE ARE NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS