Dec 18 (Reuters) -

* FITCH SAYS EUROPE AND JAPAN SEE CLEAREST SIGNS OF GLOBAL TRADE SLOWDOWN

* FITCH SAYS EVIDENCE OF SLOWDOWN IN GLOBAL TRADE IS COMING THROUGH MOST CLEARLY IN EXPORT GROWTH DATA FOR EUROPE AND JAPAN

* FITCH SAYS EXPORT VOLUME GROWTH HAS SLOWED MARKEDLY IN EUROZONE U.K., SWITZERLAND AND JAPAN OVER LAST THREE TO SIX MONTHS Source text for Eikon: