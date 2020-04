BRIEF-Fitch Says European Food Retailers' Coronavirus Costs Offset Higher Sales

April 17 (Reuters) - FITCH :

* FITCH SAYS EUROPEAN FOOD RETAILERS’ CORONAVIRUS COSTS OFFSET HIGHER SALES

* FITCH SAYS EXPECT ONLY A MILD IMPACT ON EUROPEAN FOOD RETAILERS’ CREDIT PROFILES AS A RESULT OF CORONAVIRUS FALLOUT

* FITCH SAYS EXPECT HIGHER GROCERY SALES IN EUROPE TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT LOCKDOWN PERIOD

* FITCH SAYS PROFITABILITY OF MANY EUROPEAN RETAILERS WILL BE DILUTED BY EXTRA EXPENSES, GREATER SHARE OF ONLINE SALES WITH STRUCTURALLY LOWER MARGINS

* FITCH SAYS ALTHOUGH SEVERAL EUROPEAN RETAILERS HAVE RECENTLY INCREASED ONLINE SLOT AVAILABILITY, DO NOT EXPECT THEM TO MATCH EXISTING DEMAND IN SHORT TERM Source text for Eikon: