March 4 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS EUROPEAN LIFE INSURERS CONTINUE SHIFT TO CAPITAL-LIGHT PRODUCTS

* FITCH SAYS EXTREMELY LOW RATES ACROSS EUROZONE ARE DRIVING EUROPEAN LIFE INSURERS TOWARDS HYBRID PRODUCTS

* FITCH SAYS EUROPEAN INSURERS HAVE EITHER STOPPED OFFERING GUARANTEES ON NEW CONTRACTS OR REDUCED LEVEL OF GUARANTEES

* FITCH SAYS EUROPEAN LIFE INSURERS SHIFT TO CAPITAL-LIGHT PRODUCTS IS THE RESULT OF PROTRACTED LOW INTEREST RATE ENVIRONMENT Source text for Eikon: