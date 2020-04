April 9 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings:

* FITCH RATINGS: MUCH OF CHINA’S CORONAVIRUS POLICY RESPONSE IS STILL PENDING

* FITCH ON CHINA SAYS EXPECT ACTIVITY TO REMAIN WEAK THROUGH FIRST HALF OF YEAR, AND FOR FULL-YEAR GROWTH TO DIP BELOW 2% IN 2020, FROM 6.1% IN 2019

* FITCH - PROJECTS CHINA'S FISCAL DEFICIT WILL RISE TO 8% OF GDP THIS YEAR, FROM 5.8% IN 2019