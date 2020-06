June 15 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS EXPECTS BRAZILIAN MALLS TO WITHSTAND CORONAVIRUS SHOCKS

* FITCH SAYS BRAZILIAN MALLS SECTOR IS A STRONG FREE CASH FLOW GENERATOR BEFORE DIVIDENDS, WHICH SHOULD HELP 2021 DELEVERAGING

* FITCH SAYS ALSO BELIEVES BRAZILIAN MALLS WILL CONTINUE TO BENEFIT FROM STRONG ACCESS TO BANK & CAPITAL LINES Source text for Eikon: