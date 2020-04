April 22 (Reuters) -

* FITCH SAYS FACEBOOK DEAL TO HELP RELIANCE MONETISE PLATFORMS, DELEVERAGE

* FITCH SAYS EXPECTS RIL’S OIL-TO-CHEMICAL SEGMENT TO FACE VOLUME AND MARGINS HEADWINDS DUE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* FITCH SAYS DEAL WILL ALLOW FACEBOOK, JIO TO MONETISE DIGITAL PLATFORMS; FACEBOOK LIKELY TO BE ABLE TO EXPAND IPLATFORMS

* FITCH SAYS EXPECT THE PARTNERSHIP WITH FACEBOOK TO BOLSTER RIL'S CONSUMER BUSINESS IN MEDIUM TERM