14 days ago
BRIEF-Fitch says "failure of ACA replacement efforts contributes to healthcare sector uncertainty"
August 1, 2017 / 5:24 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Fitch says "failure of ACA replacement efforts contributes to healthcare sector uncertainty"

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* ‍Fitch says "failure of Affordable Care Act​ (ACA) replacement efforts contributes to healthcare sector uncertainty"

* "Immediate effect of failed efforts to repeal and/or replace ACA is a credit neutral to U.S. non-profit hospitals"

* Uncertainty remains for not-for-profit healthcare sector on how federal healthcare policy will move ahead in coming months, till at least 2018 midterm elections​

* "Even without technically repealing ACA, Trump administration may take steps that could weaken the law"​ Source text for Eikon:

