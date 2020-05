BRIEF-Fitch Says Further Economic Forecast Cuts But Global Recession Bottoming Out

May 26 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS FURTHER ECONOMIC FORECAST CUTS BUT GLOBAL RECESSION BOTTOMING OUT

* FITCH SAYS HAS MADE FURTHER CUTS TO WORLD GDP FORECASTS IN ITS LATEST GLOBAL GEO, BUT SLUMP IN ECONOMIC ACTIVITY IS CLOSE TO REACHING TROUGH

* FITCH SAYS WORLD GDP IS NOW FORECAST TO FALL BY 4.6% IN 2020

* FITCH SAYS NOW EXPECTS EUROZONE GDP TO FALL BY 8.2% IN 2020

* FITCH SAYS NOW EXPECT UK ECONOMY TO CONTRACT BY 7.8% THIS YEAR

* FITCH SAYS EXPECT OUTPUT IN EM EXCLUDING CHINA TO FALL BY 4.5% THIS YEAR

* FITCH SAYS BIGGEST GDP FORECAST CUT WAS TO INDIA WHERE FITCH NOW ANTICIPATE A 5% DECLINE IN CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR Source text for Eikon: