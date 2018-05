May 17 (Reuters) - Fitch :

* FITCH SAYS GABON POLITICS UNCERTAINTY MAY HAVE LIMITED REFORM IMPACT

* FITCH ON GABON SAYS IMPLICATIONS FOR ECONOMIC ADJUSTMENT UNDER COUNTRY’S IMF PROGRAMME MAY BE LIMITED

* FITCH SAYS DELAY IN HOLDING LEGISLATIVE ELECTIONS IN GABON, DISSOLUTION OF NATIONAL ASSEMBLY BY CONSTITUTIONAL COURT INCREASE POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY Source text for Eikon: