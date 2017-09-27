BRIEF-‍Fitch says German election adds uncertainty over electricity policy​

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Fitch :

* ‍Fitch says German election adds uncertainty over electricity policy​

* ‍Fitch says “‍Smaller share of vote for Angela Merkel’s CDU/CSU party and its former coalition partner, SPD, has created a more fragmented german parliament”​

* ‍Fitch says Germany’s election, potential role of Green Party in coalition government create uncertainty over energy policy, place of coal in electricity generation mix​

* ‍Fitch says expect coal to remain a major source of electricity for long term in Germany​ Source text for Eikon: