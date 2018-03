BRIEF-‍Fitch Says Global Economy Is Experiencing Boom-Like Growth Conditions And Central Banks Are Becoming Less Cautious As Inflation Risks Rise​

March 14 (Reuters) - Fitch:‍

* FITCH SAYS GLOBAL ECONOMY IS EXPERIENCING BOOM-LIKE GROWTH CONDITIONS AND CENTRAL BANKS ARE BECOMING LESS CAUTIOUS AS INFLATION RISKS RISE

* FITCH SAYS U.S., EUROZONE AND CHINA ARE ALL LIKELY TO GROW WELL ABOVE TREND IN 2018

* ‍FITCH SAYS HAVE REVISED UP INVESTMENT FORECASTS FOR U.S. AND THE EUROZONE​

* ‍FITCH SAYS EXPECT CHINA’S ECONOMY TO SLOW IN 2018 AS CREDIT GROWTH DECELERATES, HOUSING SALES FLATTEN OFF AND INVESTMENT GROWTH EASES​

* ‍FITCH SAYS EXPECT OIL PRICES TO FALL BACK BELOW $60 PER BARREL (BRENT), DOLLAR TO BE SUPPORTED BY FASTER FED RATE RISES,IMPROVING U.S. GROWTH PROSPECTS​

* ‍FITCH SAYS EXPECT FED TO RAISE RATES NO LESS THAN SEVEN TIMES BEFORE END OF NEXT YEAR​

* ‍FITCH SAYS WHILE STILL SOUNDING TENTATIVE, ECB IS “CLEARLY” LAYING FIRM GROUNDWORK FOR PHASING OUT QE COMPLETELY LATER IN 2018

* ‍FITCH SAYS NOW ALSO EXPECT THE BOE TO RAISE RATES BY 25BP IN 2018​