BRIEF-Fitch Says Global GDP Forecast Stable As Coronavirus Disruption Eases

June 29 (Reuters) - Fitch

* FITCH SAYS GLOBAL GDP FORECAST STABLE AS CORONAVIRUS DISRUPTION EASES

* FITCH SAYS STILL EXPECTS GLOBAL GDP TO FALL BY 4.6% IN 2020 IN ITS LATEST GLOBAL ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

* FITCH SAYS RISK OF RESURGENCE OF VIRUS & RENEWED NATIONWIDE LOCKDOWNS - WHICH COULD SEVERELY INTERRUPT EXPECTED ECONOMIC RECOVERY PATH - REMAINS HIGH

* FITCH SAYS FIRMER SIGNS OF ECONOMIC RECOVERY EMERGED SINCE PREVIOUS GEO, IN FORM OF SHARP MONTH-ON-MONTH INCREASES IN RETAIL SALES IN U.S., UK IN MAY Source text for Eikon: