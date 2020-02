BRIEF-Fitch Says Global Miner Cost, Leverage Position May Mitigate Coronavirus Risk

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS GLOBAL MINER COST, LEVERAGE POSITION MAY MITIGATE CORONAVIRUS RISK

* FITCH SAYS PRICES FOR COPPER, ALUMINUM, IRON ORE & ZINC MEANINGFULLY DECLINED AFTER CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK DUE TO POSSIBLE EFFECT ON CHINESE DEMAND

* FITCH SAYS GEOPOLITICAL TENSIONS, NATURAL DISASTERS, EPIDEMICS LIKE CORONAVIRUS CAN DISRUPT SUPPLY/DEMAND CONDITIONS FOR MINING COS

* FITCH SAYS IT EXPECTS CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK TO DAMPEN CHINA'S GDP GROWTH THIS YEAR BUT SCALE OF IMPACT REMAINS UNCERTAIN