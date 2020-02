BRIEF-Fitch Says Global Ports Vulnerable To Coronavirus-Related Volume Declines

Feb 12 (Reuters) -

* FITCH SAYS GLOBAL PORTS VULNERABLE TO CORONAVIRUS-RELATED VOLUME DECLINES

* FITCH SAYS DECREASED PRODUCTION IN CHINA BECAUSE OF EXTENDED WORK HOLIDAY & FACTORY CLOSURES WILL AFFECT IMPORT & EXPORT VOLUMES IN Q1 2020

* FITCH SAYS SOME RATED APAC PORTS WILL BE AFFECTED IF SLOWDOWN IN TRADE IS PROLONGED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* FITCH SAYS IF MORE COS SUSPEND CHINESE OPERATIONS OR WITHDRAW FROM PRODUCTION IN CHINA DUE TO CORONAVIRUS SHIPPING VOLUME MAY TAKE LONGER TO RECOVER

* FITCH SAYS MIDDLE EAST EXPORT VOLUMES WILL BE HURT BY SIGNIFICANT DECLINES IN CHINESE DEMAND FOR OIL

* FITCH SAYS REDUCED TRADE DUE TO VIRUS EXACERBATES EFFECTS OF 2018-2019 TRADE BARRIERS ON U.S. WEST COAST PORT VOLUMES IN PARTICULAR

* FITCH - FITCH-RATED AUSTRALIAN COAL EXPORT TERMINALS TO SEE VOLUME IMPACT FROM PROLONGED SLOWDOWN IN INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITY IN CHINA DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* FITCH SAYS U.S.-CHINA TRADE LEVELS EXPECTED TO PICK UP WITH PHASE 1 OF TRADE DEAL MAY TAKE LONGER TO TAKE HOLD DUE TO VIRUS-RELATED PRODUCTION SLOWDOWN Source text for Eikon: