BRIEF-Fitch says global rating outlooks most positive since crisis​

* ‍FITCH: GLOBAL RATING OUTLOOKS MOST POSITIVE SINCE CRISIS​

* FITCH-‍CREDIT QUALITY MAY START TO WEAKEN AS ULTRA-SUPPORTIVE MONETARY POLICY IS PHASED OUT & RISING INTEREST RATES START TO AFFECT FUNDING COSTS, ASSET QUALITY​

* FITCH SAYS ‍AVERAGE NET OUTLOOK BALANCE ACROSS ALL SECTORS GLOBALLY TURNED POSITIVE FOR FIRST TIME SINCE FINANCIAL CRISIS​

* FITCH SAYS ‍TWO MAIN MACRO RISKS TO RATINGS ARE UNWINDING OF QUANTITATIVE EASING AND POLICY AND POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY​

* FITCH SAYS ‍QE UNWIND IS LIKELY TO PUT PRESSURE ON SOVEREIGNS AS GOVERNMENT DEBT IS HIGH IN MANY COUNTRIES​

* FITCH SAYS ‍IN EUROZONE, BANKS WILL ALSO NEED TO RELY MORE ON MARKET FUNDING RATHER THAN ECB​