March 21 (Reuters) - Fitch:‍

* FITCH SAYS CONTINUED INCREASES IN SHADOW-BANKING REGULATION SHOULD BE NET POSITIVE FOR SYSTEM-WIDE STABILITY & LIQUIDITY IF MAINTAINED OVER MEDIUM TERM​

* ‍FITCH SAYS CHINA’S SHADOW-BANKING SECTOR IS MORE SYSTEMIC & COMPLEX THAN OTHER MORE DEVELOPED MARKETS Source text for Eikon: