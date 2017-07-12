FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2017 / 5:43 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Fitch says growth, debt, politics drive LATAM sovereign rating trend​

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* ‍Fitch says growth, debt, politics drive LATAM sovereign rating trend​

* ‍fitch says latin american sovereigns saw more negative than positive rating actions in first half of 2017​

* Fitch says ‍five latam sovereigns are on "negative outlook, showing that balance of risks is towards more negative actions​"

* Fitch on latam sovereign rating trend​ - ‍run-up to, outcome of next year's elections in brazil, mexico could have implications for policy orientation

* ‍fitch says latin american sovereigns' rating actions in 1h 2017 highlight challenges posed by sluggish growth, adverse debt dynamics, in some cases, politics​

* Fitch say ‍sovereign credit pressures in latam generally stem from challenging macroeconomic backdrop, difficulty of fiscal consolidation, volatile politics​ Source text for Eikon:

