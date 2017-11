BRIEF-‍Fitch Says Gulf Cooperation Council Bank Asset Quality To Weaken Improved Liquidity​

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Fitch-‍

* FITCH SAYS GULF COOPERATION COUNCIL BANK ASSET QUALITY TO WEAKEN; IMPROVED LIQUIDITY​

* FITCH SAYS ‍BANKING SECTOR OUTLOOK IN GCC REGION FOR 2018 IS NEGATIVE, WITH ASSET-QUALITY METRICS LIKELY TO SLIGHTLY DETERIORATE AS CREDIT GROWTH SLOWS

* ‍FITCH, ON GCC BANKING SECTOR, SAYS LIQUIDITY APPEARS LESS VULNERABLE THAN IN RECENT YEARS HELPED BY GOVERNMENT INJECTIONS INTO BANKING SYSTEMS​

* FITCH ON GCC BANKING SECTOR-‍EXPECT MILD DETERIORATION IN IMPAIRED LOAN RATIOS AS LOWER LOAN GROWTH WILL CAUSE LENDING PORTFOLIOS TO SEASON MORE QUICKLY​