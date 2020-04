BRIEF-Fitch Says Has Taken Negative Rating Actions Across North American Airline Sector

April 10 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS HAS TAKEN NEGATIVE RATING ACTIONS ACROSS NORTH AMERICAN AIRLINE SECTOR

* FITCH SAYS BELIEVES PANDEMIC WILL UNDO SOME OF CREDIT IMPROVEMENT SEEN OVER PAST DECADE AT NORTH AMERICAN AIRLINES

* FITCH SAYS MOST N. AMERICAN AIRLINES TO EXIT THE WORST OF CRISIS WITH HIGHER DEBT LEVELS, LOWER LIQUIDITY

* FITCH SAYS N. AMERICAN AIRLINES SECTOR TO LEAVE THE WORST OF THE CRISIS MORE EXPOSED TO ADDITIONAL EXOGENOUS SHOCKS

* FITCH, ON N. AMERICAN AIRLINES, SAYS DEPTH OF DECLINE IN TRAFFIC RELATED TO PANDEMIC IS CAUSING SUBSTANTIAL CASH OUTFLOWS FOR AIRLINES IN NEAR-TERM

* FITCH, ON N. AMERICAN AIRLINES, SAYS HAS BECOME INCREASINGLY LIKELY ECONOMIC IMPACT OF PANDEMIC TO CAUSE MUCH SLOWER THAN PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED REBOUND IN AIR TRAFFIC

* FITCH, ON N. AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS FORECASTS RESPONSE TO PANDEMIC TO LEAD TO A DEEP ECONOMIC RECESSION