Feb 18 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS HIGHER CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS CREDIT-POSITIVE FOR NIGERIAN INSURANCE INDUSTRY

* FITCH SAYS NIGERIAN INSURANCE MARKET IS FRAGMENTED AND INTENSELY COMPETITIVE, WHICH FITCH BELIEVES LIMITS SECTOR’S PREMIUM GROWTH PROSPECTS

* FITCH SAYS SEES STRONG FUNDAMENTALS SUPPORTING LONG-TERM DEVELOPMENT OF NIGERIAN INSURANCE INDUSTRY Source text for Eikon: