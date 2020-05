May 25 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings:

* FITCH - CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC-LED FALL IN ECONOMIC ACTIVITY IN HONG KONG WILL HALT FIXED-LINE TELECOM SERVICE PROVIDERS’ REVENUE GROWTH IN 2020

* FITCH SAYS IT EXPECTS HONG KONG TO REMAIN IN RECESSION IN 2020

* FITCH - HONG KONG TELECOM SECTOR LARGE CORPORATES AND SMES REVENUE GROWTH TO BOUNCE BACK IN 2021 Source text for Eikon: