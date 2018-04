April 29 (Reuters) -

* FITCH: HOUSING DOWNTURN COULD PRESSURE AUSTRALIAN BANK RATINGS

* FITCH- MORTGAGE PORTFOLIOS OF AUSTRALIA’S 4 MAJOR BANKS COULD WITHSTAND HOUSING MARKET DOWNTURN WITHOUT EXPERIENCING LOSSES THAT THREATEN VIABILITY

* FITCH ON AUSTRALIAN BANKS-RATINGS WOULD BE LIKELY TO COME UNDER PRESSURE IN SEVERE SCENARIOS WHERE BANKS SUFFER FROM LARGE SECOND-ORDER ECONOMIC EFFECTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: