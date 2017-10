Sept 15 (Reuters) - Fitch:‍

* Fitch says Hurricane Irma’s impact on Florida airports appears limited​

* ‍Fitch says anticipates no adverse credit impact across its seven rated airports in Florida due to Hurricane Irma​

* Fitch says ‍damage and flight disruptions caused by Irma on Florida airports do not appear to be any more significant than other weather-related events Source text for Eikon: