18 days ago
BRIEF-‍Fitch says Illinois budget mixed news for locals​
#Market News
July 28, 2017 / 3:39 PM / 18 days ago

BRIEF-‍Fitch says Illinois budget mixed news for locals​

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Fitch:‍

* Fitch says Illinois budget mixed news for locals​

* ‍Fitch says recently passed Illinois budget will affect local government finances, including those of city of Chicago, Chicago Board Of Education​

* ‍Fitch says does not expect Illinois budget to result directly in any rating changes for local governments in state ​

* Fitch says ‍for city of Chicago, a big benefit of Illinois​ budget was inclusion of city's municipal and laborers' funds pension reform legislation

* ‍Fitch on Illinois budget​ says Illinois school districts remain exposed to a potential impasse in finalizing school funding distributions Source text for Eikon:

