BRIEF-Fitch Says Indonesian Bank Pressures Easing In Improving Environment

April 3 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS INDONESIAN BANK PRESSURES EASING IN IMPROVING ENVIRONMENT

* FITCH SAYS OPERATING ENVIRONMENT FACING INDONESIAN BANKS GRADUALLY IMPROVING, DRIVEN BY STEADY ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE, EASING CONDITIONS IN COMMODITY SECTOR

* FITCH SAYS BANK LENDING GROWTH IN INDONESIA SHOULD STRENGTHEN SLIGHTLY ALONG WITH ECONOMIC PICK-UP & IN RESPONSE TO BANK INDONESIA’S TWO POLICY RATE CUTS LAST YEAR

* FITCH SAYS EXPECT LOAN GROWTH TO PICK UP TO AROUND 10% IN 2018, FROM 8% IN 2017 IN INDONESIA Source: bit.ly/2JknxHY