Dec 1 (Reuters) - Fitch

* ‍FITCH SAYS INSURANCE BROKERS’ PERFORMANCE STABILITY TO CONTINUE IN 2018​

* ‍FITCH SAYS IN 2018, EXPECTS BROKERS WILL CONTINUE TO SUPPLEMENT ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH THROUGH ACQUISITIONS AMONG OTHERS

* ‍FITCH SAYS EXPECTS BROKER INDUSTRY CREDIT FUNDAMENTALS TO "REMAIN SOLID" IN 2018​