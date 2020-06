June 1 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS INSURERS FACE UNIQUE CHALLENGES FOR 2020 HURRICANE SEASON FROM CORONAVIRUS

* FITCH, ON INSURERS, SAYS CONTINUATION OF CORONAVIRUS INTO U.S. HURRICANE SEASON IS LIKELY TO COMPOUND CHALLENGES IF A MAJOR EVENT OCCURS IN 2020

* FITCH SAYS PRICING REMAINS FAVORABLE ON U.S. HURRICANE-EXPOSED PRIMARY PROPERTY BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: