BRIEF-Fitch Says It Revises Uk Life Insurance Sector Outlook To Negative

March 17 (Reuters)

* FITCH SAYS IT REVISED UK LIFE INSURANCE SECTOR OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE IN LIGHT OF RAPIDLY EVOLVING CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* FITCH SAYS A RISE IN MORTALITY RATES AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 WOULD LEAD TO A SPIKE IN MORTALITY CLAIMS FOR UK LIFE INSURERS

* FITCH SAYS BELIEVE UK LIFE INSURERS ARE STRONGLY CAPITALISED TO PROVIDE BUFFER TO MARKET WEAKNESS & UNFAVOURABLE DEMOGRAPHIC EXPERIENCE IN NEAR TERM