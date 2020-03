March 16 (Reuters) - FITCH:

* FITCH SAYS UZBEKISTAN’S SUBSTANTIAL REFORM PROGRAMME TO MODERNISE LOCAL INSURANCE SECTOR IS “AMBITIOUS” AND IS UNLIKELY TO ACHIEVE ITS TARGETS SWIFTLY

* FITCH SAYS A BODY TO COORDINATE REGULATORY CHANGES IN UZBEK INSURANCE SECTOR, AMONG OTHERS, WILL BE CREDIT-POSITIVE FOR UZBEK INSURERS IN LONG TERM