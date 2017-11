Nov 20 (Reuters) - Fitch‍

* Fitch says Italian insurance profit-sharing plan is credit-positive​

* ‍Fitch says new profit-sharing mechanism would give Italian​ insurers more flexibility in deciding when to realise gains

* ‍Fitch says Italian insurers’ balance sheets to become less interest-sensitive as business under new mechanism gradually takes place of older business​ Source text for Eikon: