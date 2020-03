March 6 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings:

* FITCH SAYS ITALIAN STRUCTURED FINANCE AND COVERED BONDS RATINGS RESILIENT TO SHORT-TERM CORONAVIRUS SHOCKS, TAIL RISKS REMAIN

* FITCH SAYS FOR ITALIAN COVERED BONDS, FITCH EXPECTS NO RATING IMPACT FROM MORTGAGE PAYMENT SUSPENSIONS TO RESIDENTS IN ‘RED ZONE’ Source text for Eikon: