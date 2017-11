Nov 29 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* ‍FITCH SAYS ITALY RISKS POLITICAL GRIDLOCK AFTER 2018 ELECTION​

* FITCH SAYS FORMING A STABLE MAJORITY GOVERNMENT IN ITALY WILL STILL BE DIFFICULT AFTER NEXT YEAR‘S ELECTIONS DESPITE RECENT ELECTORAL REFORMS

* ‍FITCH SAYS IT APPEARS "UNLIKELY" THAT ITALIAN ELECTION WILL DELIVER A GOVERNMENT "STRONGLY COMMITTED TO EUROSCEPTIC OR POPULIST ECONOMIC POLICIES"​