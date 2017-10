BRIEF-Fitch says Japan could generate gaming revenues between $6 bln to $9 bln

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Fitch :

* ‍Fitch says Japan could generate gaming revenues between $6 billion-$9 billion depending on number of integrated casinos approved, their physical footprint​

* ‍Fitch says believes passage of gaming implementation bill by Japan’s parliament could be delayed by a separate anti-addiction bill​

* ‍Fitch on gaming markets says Macau’s recovery is on good footing, while U.S. regional markets are benefitting from an economic boost

* ‍Fitch says for gaming operators, "Japan provides an opportunity diversify their holdings and capitalize on market's solid supply/demand dynamics"​​