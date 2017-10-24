FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-‍Fitch says Japan election result to bolster policy implementation​
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
China Party Congress 2017
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 24, 2017 / 5:32 AM / in 19 hours

BRIEF-‍Fitch says Japan election result to bolster policy implementation​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) -

* ‍Fitch says Japan election result to bolster policy implementation​

* Fitch says ‍ruling LDP’s victory in Japan’s general election on 22 October has bolstered standing of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

* Fitch says ‍ruling LDP’s victory in Japan’s general election on 22 October should strengthen PM Abe’s hand in implementing his political and economic agenda​

* Fitch on Japan election result says ‍a twice-delayed consumption tax hike now looks more likely to be implemented in October 2019​

* Fitch on Japan election result says ‍prospects for structural reform remain limited, despite convincing election win for Abe​

* Fitch on Japan election result says ‍consumption tax hike could have positive effect on public debt dynamics Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.