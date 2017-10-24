BRIEF-‍Fitch says Japan election result to bolster policy implementation​

Oct 24 (Reuters) -

* ‍Fitch says Japan election result to bolster policy implementation​

* Fitch says ‍ruling LDP’s victory in Japan’s general election on 22 October has bolstered standing of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

* Fitch says ‍ruling LDP’s victory in Japan’s general election on 22 October should strengthen PM Abe’s hand in implementing his political and economic agenda​

* Fitch on Japan election result says ‍a twice-delayed consumption tax hike now looks more likely to be implemented in October 2019​

* Fitch on Japan election result says ‍prospects for structural reform remain limited, despite convincing election win for Abe​

* Fitch on Japan election result says ‍consumption tax hike could have positive effect on public debt dynamics